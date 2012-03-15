FOREX-Dlr off vs yen, euro after rally; SNB floor steady

* Dollar consolidates after strong rally on rising U.S. bond yields * Dollar hits 11-month high vs yen, 85 yen in focus * SNB maintains euro/Swiss floor at 1.20 francs NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - The dollar eased against the yen and the euro on Thursday, snapping a two-day climb, as investors looked for a new trigger to spark another rise after recent gains on higher U.S. Treasury yields. The greenback had touched an 11-month high against the yen and a one-month peak against the euro, but with U.S. Treasury prices turning higher, yields were pressured. Fixed income security prices and yields move inversely. A broadly positive dollar outlook in recent months has contrasted with other currencies, with the euro hampered by sovereign debt concerns, the yen by speculation the Bank of Japan may ease policy further and the Australian dollar by worries about Chinese growth. The dollar and the euro fell versus the Swiss franc, however, after the Swiss National Bank maintained its 1.20 franc cap against the euro. "We're trading more on U.S. bond yields than U.S. stocks and unless U.S. yields spike up, the dollar rally is limited," said Boris Schlossberg, director of FX Research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey. But "the underlying message is that all systems are go on the U.S. economy, which is positive for the U.S. dollar." The dollar was down 0.5 percent against the yen at 83.22 yen, having reached 84.17 in early trade, its highest since April 2011. Stiff resistance was seen at the 85 yen mark, although strategists said there was an increasing chance it could rise beyond last year's high of 85.54 yen, according to Reuters data. The euro also recovered slightly against the dollar after failing to break below $1.30, but analysts saw the recovery as temporary. The euro rose 0.4 percent against the greenback to $1.3079 after touching a one-month low of $1.3002. Traders reported hefty stop-loss orders below $1.30. "Euro/dollar has just taken a bit of a breather after coming down to the $1.30 area and is consolidating a little here ... Breaking below $1.30 will be a bit of a task but the momentum is there," said Ian Stannard, currency strategist at Morgan Stanley in London. A recent string of better U.S. data, including robust nonfarm payrolls and retail sales, was followed by a slight upgrade in the Fed's growth outlook earlier this week, prompting a rise in U.S. Treasury yields. The two-year yield recently touched its highest since last July, increasing the appeal of the U.S. currency. BETTER DATA U.S. economic data, including weekly initial jobless claims and producer prices on Thursday, continued to underpin the theme of a strengthening U.S. economy. The dollar extended losses against the euro and yen despite the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia reporting business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region showing ongoing growth in March. The Swiss franc strengthened after the SNB announcement, recouping losses from Wednesday, when it hit a one-month low against the euro and dollar. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the SNB to keep the floor in euro/Swiss unchanged. But there was some speculation it could be raised to 1.25 francs, prompting some players to take out long euro and short franc positions. Strategists pinned the franc's rise on Thursday on investors squaring those bets. The euro hit a session low of 1.2064 francs before paring losses to trade around 1.2069 francs, down 0.5 percent on the day. The dollar also fell, touching a low of 0.9220 francs before last trading at 0.9222. The SNB doubled its growth forecast for 2012 on Thursday and said it was determined to enforce its cap on the strong franc at 1.20 per euro because it was helping stabilize the economy. "There was a slight change in tone regarding the Swiss franc... They seem to be coming to terms with the fact that the franc is going to stay strong," Morgan Stanley's Stannard said. He expects the euro to hold in a range above 1.20 francs while the dollar would move higher versus the Swiss currency. The Australian dollar recouped earlier losses to trade up 0.6 percent at $1.0522, having hit an eight-week low of $1.0419 after Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao doused hopes of relaxing control over the property sector.