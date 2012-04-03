FOREX-Dollar jumps vs euro, yen as Fed softens stimulus talk

* Dollar gains after Fed minutes * Trend for yen weakness seen remaining intact * ECB meeting awaited By Julie Haviv NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - The dollar rose 1 percent against the yen o n T uesday as minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting weakened expectations of more stimulus measures. Fed policymakers appeared less keen to launch a new round of monetary stimulus through a third round of bond buying, or quantitative easing. QE is tantamount to printing money, and while diminished expectations of QE3 buoyed the dollar against the yen, the greenback remained in its weeks-long trading range against the euro. "What the minutes have done was essentially take the market off guard because the members have indicated that there is no need for additional stimulus, unless the economy lost momentum or inflation was slower to pick up," said Alexander Chepurko, foreign exchange analyst at Forex Club in New York. "The market thought we were getting free stimulus, but the Fed is saying they're only stepping in an emergency." Against the yen, the dollar last traded at 82.94, up 1.1 percent, recovering from a drop to a low at 81.54 yen. The euro was last trading down 0.7 percent at $1.3228, with the session low at $1.3223 and the session peak at $1.3367. Since the euro's mid- to late-March rally from $1.3000 to just below $1.34 fizzled out, the currency has stayed in a relatively tight $1.3200-$1.3400 range. Many analysts expect it to move lower if it breaks below that area, while a break above $1.34 would be a bullish signal. ECB policymakers meet on Wednesday, with analysts saying a hawkish message from the bank on the need to get back to concentrating on quelling inflation instead of helping Europe's economy and financial system out of crisis may give the euro a brief boost. Investors are still looking to sell the euro as concerns grow about a fragile outlook for the euro zone and high debt levels in Spain. Italian and Spanish debt yields rose on Tu esday amid concerns about the euro zone's ability to keep budget deficits under control. Spain's public debt ratio is expected to hit 79.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2012, a document detailing the country's 2012 budget showed on Tuesday. In the options market, one-month dollar/yen composite risk reversal rose to -0.44 vol versus Monday's -0.42 vol, with a bias toward yen puts. Sentiment on the yen has turned more bearish for over a month. Strong correlations between U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar/yen currency pair suggest that U.S. interest rates and Fed monetary policy will decide whether the USDJPY continues its recent gains. Analysts said the broader trend for the yen to weaken remains intact following the Bank of Japan's unexpected easing of monetary policy in February. Speculation that the Fed could tighten its own policy more quickly than previously expected - and raise the return for holding dollars - have also weighed on the Japanese currency. The Australian dollar was down 0.9 percent at US$1.0314 , cutting earlier gains, after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates unchanged at 4.25 percent and suggested a bias toward easing.