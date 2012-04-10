FOREX-Yen hits 1-mth high vs dlr, euro as BoJ holds steady

* Bank of Japan refrains from easing policy further

* Euro zone worries, softer U.S. data may boost yen demand

* Euro slips as Spanish, Italian yield spreads widen

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - The yen leaped to one-month high against the dollar on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan refrained from loosening monetary policy further, but gains could be curbed or even erased with another meeting slated for later in the month.

Investors covered short yen positions, or bets against a currency’s fall, as some expected the Bank of Japan to further ratchet up its asset purchase program headed into the meeting , essentially mirroring the wait-and-see stance of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

By flooding markets with liquidity, asset purchase programs, or quantitative easing, are tantamount to printing money and diminish a currency’s value.

“The move in the yen suggests participants had expected easing from the BoJ,” said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto. “It is not off the table, however, and the BoJ may choose to ease policy at its meeting later this month.”

The dollar hit a low of 80.91, its lowest since early March and last traded at 81.12, down 0.5 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

Strong technical support lies at 80.81, which is not only the 50 day moving average but the 38.2 percent retracement of its rally from Oct. 31, 2011 until March of this year.

A break below 80.81 could open a test down to 79.80, Sutton said.

The yen also rose to a one-month peak versus the euro at 105.94, with the shared currency vulnerable to a resurgence of concern over sovereign debt. Analysts said any rise in Spanish and Italian bond yields could weaken the euro further.

The yen’s recent gains, however, could be capped by speculation of further stimulus from the BoJ when it issues new forecasts on the economy on April 27. {ID:nL3E8F80FZ]

The dollar has been under pressure against the safe haven yen since Friday when weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls fueled speculation the Federal Reserve may consider another round of quantitative easing to boost growth.

Dollar/yen direction will likely be dictated by Treasury yields, which surged last month on tentative hopes of improving U.S. growth and after a surprise easing of monetary policy by the BoJ in February.

SPANISH, ITALIAN YIELDS RISE

The euro last traded down 0.1 percent versus the dollar to $1.3090, within sight of a one-month low of $1.3033 hit on Monday. Stop loss selling was reported around $1.3090 and market players cited more stops below $1.3064.

Both Spanish and Italian yields spreads over Bunds widened in early European trade, extending moves from last week when the U.S. jobs numbers added to concerns about the global economic outlook.

Spanish bonds have also come under pressure recently as investors worried that Spain could become the next source of contagion in the euro zone due to its weak fiscal position.

Better-than-expected German trade data failed to provide the euro with much support as investors remained focused on underperformance in the periphery.

“The market is looking at Europe and saying there is a recession in some economies. Germany is doing quite well but is being dragged down by the others,” said Gavin Friend, currency analyst at National Australia Bank.

“Euro/dollar looks to be moving down through $1.30 and I think it will be in a new $1.29 to $1.3250 range.”

The growth-correlated Australian dollar dipped 0.1 percent to US$1.0290, struggling to pull away from a three-month low of US$1.0243 hit last week. The Aussie has been weighed down by soft local data, lingering concerns about a hard landing for the Chinese economy - a key Australian export market - and expectations for a cut in domestic rates next month.