FOREX-Yen firms on BoJ, Spain debt fears

* Bank of Japan refrains from easing policy further

* Euro zone worries, softer U.S. data may boost yen demand

* Spanish, Italian yield spreads widen

By Luciana Lopez

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - Investors seeking safety drove the yen to multi-week highs against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday as rising Spanish and Italian bond yields underscored worries about the global economy and the Bank of Japan said it was not considering more monetary stimulus.

Investors fled from assets perceived as riskier, such as the euro and equities, on worries that global growth could remain sluggish as the euro zone continues to struggle with its persistent debt crisis.

The euro fell to its lowest against the yen in nearly seven weeks, flirting with its biggest single-day loss against the Japanese currency in five weeks.

The dollar touched a better than one-month low against the yen, tracking its fifth straight session of losses.

“Spain is in the crosshairs a bit more,” said Fabian Eliasson, vice president of currency sales at Mizuho Corporate Bank, adding that the Bank of Japan decision not to ease policy further helped drive investors toward the yen.

Further increasing the appeal of safe havens such as the yen and U.S. Treasuries, Spanish bond yields rose to within a whisker of 6 percent and German Bund yields equaled their lowest-ever levels on Tuesday, reflecting worries about the euro zone’s sovereign debt crisis.

“The yen has been getting a little bit of juice as a safe haven, with European equities getting crushed overnight,” said John Doyle, currency strategist at Tempus Consulting in Washington, D.C.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed on Tuesday at its lowest since mid-January.

With last week’s disappointing U.S. jobs data fueling talk the Federal Reserve could kick off another round of quantitative easing to prop up the world’s biggest economy - which would in turn weigh on the dollar - investors are choosing the yen over the greenback, Doyle added.

The dollar sank as low as 80.65 yen, its weakest since early March, according to Reuters data. The greenback more recently traded at 80.70 yen, eroding support at the 50-day simple moving average of 80.78 yen.

“The move in the yen suggests participants had expected easing from the BoJ,” said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.

“It is not off the table, however, and the BoJ may choose to ease policy at its meeting later this month,” she added.

The euro also slumped against the yen, hitting an almost seven-week low of 105.47 yen before recovering slightly to trade off 1.22 percent to 105.52.

SPANISH, ITALIAN YIELDS RISE

The euro fell against the dollar despite briefly trading flat against the greenback earlier in the session. The euro zone single currency lost 0.18 percent to $1.3076.

Spanish bonds have come under pressure recently as investors worry Spain could become the next source of contagion in the euro zone due to its weak fiscal position.

Better-than-expected German trade data failed to provide the euro with much support as investors remained focused on underperformance in the periphery.

“The market is looking at Europe and saying there is a recession in some economies. Germany is doing quite well, but is being dragged down by the others,” said Gavin Friend, currency analyst at National Australia Bank.

Uncertainly about the prospects for the euro has fallen somewhat as reflected in the options market, with three-month risk reversals in the euro/dollar still biased for euro puts, trading at -2.15 vols on Tuesday, but improving from -3.5 vols in mid-February.

Euro/yen three-month risk reversals remained biased for euro puts, trading at -3.5 vols, down from -3.68 vols in early March.