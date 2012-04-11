FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Euro bounces as peripheral debt worries abate
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 6 years

FOREX-Euro bounces as peripheral debt worries abate

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Euro gains on lower Spain, Italy ebt yields, ECB
    * Vulnerable to further rise if peripheral bond yields again
    * Dollar rebounds from 6-week low vs yen

    By Julie Haviv	
    NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - The euro climbed against the
dollar and yen on Wednesday as the prospect of more rounds of
the European Central Bank bond buying 
helped calm jitters over recently battered debt of heavily
indebted Italy and Spain.	
    The comments, by European Central Bank Executive Board
member Benoit Coeure, that the bond-buying program remained an
option were a balm for benchmark 10-year Italian and Spanish
debt, whose yields fell after surging on Tuesday to multimonth
highs, reflecting concern over the fiscal health of the Southern
European nations.    
 	
    "The market action today tells you how sensitive investors
are to yield levels and positive comments from the ECB, even
though the central bank's comments were somewhat vague," said
Steven Englander, head of G10 strategy at CitiFX, a division of
Citigroup.	
    "At the end of the day it seems clear that policymakers are
very interested in keeping the asset market rally going and will
do what is needed."	
    Market players were encouraged by the narrowing Wednesday of
Italian and Spanish and Italian 10-year yield spreads over the
German equivalent -- a gauge of investor risk perception.
    "Spreads in peripheral Europe did not widen on the (German)
auction which was taken as a positive. Everyone was short the
euro from yesterday, so we have just done the stops and are
squeezing people out," a London-based trader said referring to
Spanish and Italian bonds.	
    European stocks moved higher, encouraging investors
to buy riskier assets, including the euro. 	
    The common currency was last up 0.5 percent at
$1.3140, having hit a high of $1.3156, with traders saying it
was propped up by demand from hedge funds as well as sovereign
names earlier reportedly buying on dips.	
    Technical support is above the 100-day moving average at
around $1.3136. That is stop loss buy orders should be
triggered.	
    Still, jitters over the safety of Italian debt did not
evaporate
    Italy's one-year borrowing costs rose for the first time
since November at a sale of short-term bills on Wednesday,
mirroring fresh doubts about weaker euro zone countries and
highlighting market nerves ahead of a major auction of
three-year bonds on Thursday. 	
    Rising Spanish and Italian bond yields have exacerbated
concerns about the fragility of southen euro zone economies in a
market already hurt by last week's disappointing U.S. job report
and soft Chinese imports.	
    "Euro/dollar has not managed to break below $1.30, but at
the moment there is very little supportive news for the euro,"
said Audrey Childe-Freeman, global head of currency strategy at
JP Morgan Private Bank. She said the euro was vulnerable to
further falls against the dollar, yen and sterling.	
    A move below support at the bottom of the daily Ichimoku
cloud - a closely watched technical indicator - around $1.3055
and below Monday's one-month low of $1.3033 could pave the way
for a firm break below $1.30 for the euro, analysts said.	
    "I will use small gains (in the euro) to get better levels
to sell ... If Spanish yields go back above 6 percent then it
would favour a break-out of the range to the downside," said
Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC.	
   Uncertainly about the prospects for the euro has fallen 	
somewhat as reflected in the options market, with three-month 	
risk reversals in the euro/dollar still biased for euro puts, 	
trading at -2.15 vols on Wednesday, but improving 	
from -3.5 vols in mid-February.  	
                 	
    DOLLAR REBOUNDS FROM 6-WEEK LOW VS YEN	
     The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 80.84 yen, but earlier in
the global session it dropped to 80.57, according to Reuters
data, its lowest level since Feb. 29. Traders reported strong
bids around 80.50-55 which capped gains for the yen.	
    The Japanese currency has recently been supported by
safe-haven flows due to concerns about global growth and after
the Bank of Japan refrained from further monetary easing on
Tuesday.	
    But analysts said expectations that the BoJ may increase its
asset purchase as soon as its policy meeting on April 27 could
put the yen back under pressure in the coming weeks.	
    Sources told Reuters the Bank of Japan will consider easing
monetary policy at that meeting. 	
    The euro was up 0.6 percent at 106.14 yen,
recovering from an earlier seven-week trough of 105.44 yen.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.