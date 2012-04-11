FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Euro rises on prospect of more ECB bond purchases
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 5:10 PM / in 6 years

FOREX-Euro rises on prospect of more ECB bond purchases

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* ECB Executive Board member says bond buying still an
option
    * Dollar rebounds from 6-week low vs yen


    By Julie Haviv	
    NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - The euro rose against the
dollar and yen on Wednesday as the prospect of more rounds of
European Central Bank bond buying 
helped assuage concerns over the recently battered debt of Spain
and Italy.	
    European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure
said the ECB's bond-buying program remained an option, as the
euro zone debt crisis continues to hang over markets. His
comments were a balm for benchmark 10-year Italian and Spanish
debt, whose yields fell after surging on Tuesday to multi-month
highs. 	
    Coeure's comments calmed investors' fears over the fiscal
health of the debt-laden southern European nations one day after
Spanish bond yields hit their highest levels this year. The ECB
left the bond-buying program unused for the seventh time in
eight weeks last week. 	
    "Today's price action comes after a couple of days of
pessimism, but the ECB's comments helped reverse some of that,"
said Win Thin, global head of emerging market currency strategy
at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.	
    Market players were also encouraged by the narrowing
Wednesday of Italian and Spanish and Italian 10-year yield
spreads over the German equivalent, a gauge of investor risk
perception. 	
    "However, I think this is a temporary respite for the euro,
and the Spain issue will remain a major issue, if not intensify
going forward," Thin said. "Greece will also be back in the
headlines soon as well."	
    Greece will call a snap election for next month on
Wednesday, opening a campaign that may not produce a clear
result and threaten implementation of the international bailout
plan that saved the nation from bankruptcy. 	
    The euro was last up 0.2 percent at $1.3112, having
hit a high of $1.3156. Traders said it was propped up by demand
from hedge funds as well as sovereign names earlier reportedly
buying on dips.	
    On the upside, the euro should find resistance at
$1.3160-70, which is around the 38.2 percent retracement of its
March 27 to April 9 drop.	
    On the downside, support can be found between $1.2973, the
Feb. 16 low, though the euro has mostly been stuck between $1.30
and $1.35 since late January. 	
    European stocks moved higher, encouraging investors
to buy riskier assets, including the euro. 	
    Rising Spanish and Italian bond yields have exacerbated
concerns about the fragility of southern euro zone economies in
a market already hurt by last week's disappointing U.S. job
report and soft Chinese imports.	
    "I will use small gains (in the euro) to get better levels
to sell ... If Spanish yields go back above 6 percent then it
would favor a break-out of the range to the downside," said
Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC.	
   Uncertainly about the prospects for the euro has fallen
somewhat as reflected in the options market, with three-month
risk reversals in the euro/dollar still biased for euro puts,
trading at -2.20 vols on Wednesday, but improving
from -3.5 vols in mid-February.  	
                 	
    DOLLAR REBOUNDS FROM 6-WEEK LOW VS YEN	
    The dollar was up 0.4 percent at 80.96 yen, after earlier in
the global session dropping to 80.57, according to Reuters data,
its lowest level since March 7.	
    Analysts said expectations that the Bank of Japan may
increase its asset purchase as soon as its policy meeting on
April 27 could keep the yen under pressure. Sources told Reuters
the Bank of Japan will consider easing monetary policy at that
meeting. 	
    The euro was up 0.6 percent at 106.12 yen,
recovering from an earlier seven-week trough of 105.42 yen.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.