FOREX-Euro rises on prospect of more ECB bond purchases

* ECB Executive Board member says bond buying still an option * Dollar rebounds from 6-week low vs yen By Julie Haviv NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - The euro rose against the dollar and yen on Wednesday as the prospect of more rounds of European Central Bank bond buying helped assuage concerns over the recently battered debt of Spain and Italy. European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said the ECB's bond-buying program remained an option, as the euro zone debt crisis continues to hang over markets. His comments were a balm for benchmark 10-year Italian and Spanish debt, whose yields fell after surging on Tuesday to multi-month highs. Coeure's comments calmed investors' fears over the fiscal health of the debt-laden southern European nations one day after Spanish bond yields hit their highest levels this year. The ECB left the bond-buying program unused for the seventh time in eight weeks last week. "Today's price action comes after a couple of days of pessimism, but the ECB's comments helped reverse some of that," said Win Thin, global head of emerging market currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York. Market players were also encouraged by the narrowing Wednesday of Italian and Spanish and Italian 10-year yield spreads over the German equivalent, a gauge of investor risk perception. "However, I think this is a temporary respite for the euro, and the Spain issue will remain a major issue, if not intensify going forward," Thin said. "Greece will also be back in the headlines soon as well." Greece will call a snap election for next month on Wednesday, opening a campaign that may not produce a clear result and threaten implementation of the international bailout plan that saved the nation from bankruptcy. The euro was last up 0.2 percent at $1.3112, having hit a high of $1.3156. Traders said it was propped up by demand from hedge funds as well as sovereign names earlier reportedly buying on dips. On the upside, the euro should find resistance at $1.3160-70, which is around the 38.2 percent retracement of its March 27 to April 9 drop. On the downside, support can be found between $1.2973, the Feb. 16 low, though the euro has mostly been stuck between $1.30 and $1.35 since late January. European stocks moved higher, encouraging investors to buy riskier assets, including the euro. Rising Spanish and Italian bond yields have exacerbated concerns about the fragility of southern euro zone economies in a market already hurt by last week's disappointing U.S. job report and soft Chinese imports. "I will use small gains (in the euro) to get better levels to sell ... If Spanish yields go back above 6 percent then it would favor a break-out of the range to the downside," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC. Uncertainly about the prospects for the euro has fallen somewhat as reflected in the options market, with three-month risk reversals in the euro/dollar still biased for euro puts, trading at -2.20 vols on Wednesday, but improving from -3.5 vols in mid-February. DOLLAR REBOUNDS FROM 6-WEEK LOW VS YEN The dollar was up 0.4 percent at 80.96 yen, after earlier in the global session dropping to 80.57, according to Reuters data, its lowest level since March 7. Analysts said expectations that the Bank of Japan may increase its asset purchase as soon as its policy meeting on April 27 could keep the yen under pressure. Sources told Reuters the Bank of Japan will consider easing monetary policy at that meeting. The euro was up 0.6 percent at 106.12 yen, recovering from an earlier seven-week trough of 105.42 yen.