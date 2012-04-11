FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Euro up on ECB bond buy hopes but range-bound
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 6:15 PM / in 6 years

FOREX-Euro up on ECB bond buy hopes but range-bound

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* ECB Executive Board member says bond buying still an
option
    * Dollar rebounds from 6-week low vs yen


    By Luciana Lopez	
    NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - The euro rose against the
dollar and the yen on Wednesday as an ECB policymaker fueled
hopes of more bond-buying by the bank, but investors saw little
reason to push the euro zone single currency outside recent
ranges.	
    Investors are shifting their focus to Italy and Spain in the
euro zone's ongoing sovereign debt crisis, pressuring yields for
both countries.	
    But the European Central Bank's Benoit Coeure said on
Wednesday that the scale of market pressure on Spain is not
justified given the reforms being undertaken by its government 
and that the ECB still has its bond-buying program as an option.
 	
    Coeure's comments helped the euro touch a near one-week high
against the dollar, recovering ground lost in the previous
session. The currency also advanced against the yen after
closing at about a seven-week low in the previous session.	
    Still, "that wasn't a particularly strong comment from the
ECB policymaker," cautioned Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency
strategy at Wells Fargo Bank in New York. "I still think we're
in choppy trading conditions."	
    Bond yields underscored the market's continued wariness:   
While Spanish 10-year yields fell on Wednesday, they remained
near the key 6 percent level. In addition, Italy blamed a jump
in its one-year borrowing costs on Wednesday on fears of
contagion over Spain's budget problems.   	
    Coeure's comments came one day after Spanish bond yields hit
their highest levels this year, exacerbating worries about the
global economy after last week's disappointing U.S. jobs report
and soft Chinese imports. 	
    The ECB left the bond-buying program unused for the seventh
time in eight weeks last week. 	
    "Today's price action comes after a couple of days of
pessimism, but the ECB's comments helped reverse some of that,"
said Win Thin, global head of emerging market currency strategy
at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.	
    "However, I think this is a temporary respite for the euro,
and the Spain issue will remain a major issue, if not intensify
going forward," Thin said. "Greece will also be back in the
headlines soon as well."	
    Greece on Wednesday called a snap election for next month,
opening a campaign that may not produce a clear result and that
could threaten implementation of the international bailout plan
that saved the nation from bankruptcy. 	
    The euro was last up 0.21 percent at $1.3107, trading
largely within its range of the previous session. Traders said
demand from hedge funds and sovereign names propped up the
common currency after reportedly buying on dips.	
    On the upside, the euro should find resistance at
$1.3160-70, which is around the 38.2 percent retracement of its
March 27 to April 9 drop.	
    On the downside, support can be found between $1.2973, the
Feb. 16 low, though the euro has mostly been stuck between $1.30
and $1.35 since late January. 	
    "I will use small gains (in the euro) to get better levels
to sell ... If Spanish yields go back above 6 percent then it
would favor a break-out of the range to the downside," said
Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC.	
    Uncertainty about prospects for the euro has fallen somewhat
as reflected in the options market, with three-month risk
reversals in the euro/dollar still biased for euro puts, trading
at -2.25 vols on Wednesday, but improving from
-3.5 vols in mid-February.  	
                 	
    DOLLAR REBOUNDS FROM 6-WEEK LOW VS YEN	
    The dollar was up 0.42 percent at 81.00 yen, after
earlier in the global session dropping to 80.57, according to
Reuters data, its lowest level since March 7.	
    Analysts said expectations that the Bank of Japan may
increase its asset purchases as soon as its policy meeting on
April 27 could keep the yen under pressure. Sources told Reuters
the Bank of Japan will consider easing monetary policy at that
meeting. 	
    The euro rose 0.63 percent to 106.18 yen,
recovering from an earlier seven-week trough of 105.42 yen,
according to Reuters data.

