FOREX-Euro hits one-week high vs dollar but outlook murky

* Euro rebounds to one-week high vs dollar

* Italy bond yields dip, but debt auction weak

* US jobless claims data casts labor market cloud

* Australian jobs report buoys Aussie

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - The euro rose against the dollar for a second straight day on Thursday, hitting a one-week high on a dip in benchmark Italian and Spanish bond yields, but lingering concerns about the euro zone debt crisis should keep gains contained.

Italian three-year borrowing costs jumped more than one percentage point at a bond sale compared to a month ago, but 10-year yields in both Italy and Spain edged lower for a second straight day.

“The euro shrugged off the mixed results of a closely watched Italian bond auction overnight,” said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

“Italy’s government found surprisingly strong demand for three-year bonds overnight, but at an increasing yield, which highlights mounting concerns about peripheral debt issues in Europe.”

The euro rose to a one-week high of $1.3187 and last traded at $1.3174, up 0.5 percent on the day. Traders said it extended gains after stop loss buy orders were triggered on the break of $1.3155-60, forcing players to cut short positions in the common currency.

A recent rise in Spanish and Italian bond yields exacerbated concerns about the fragility of southern euro zone economies.

Uncertainty about prospects for the euro has fallen as reflected in the options market, with three-month risk reversals in the euro/dollar still biased for euro puts, trading at -2.15 vols on Thursday, improving from -3.5 vols in mid-February.

The single-currency also gained against the yen, last trading at 106.54, up 0.5 percent.

“The market is quietly putting the mini-crisis in the rear view mirror ... People are looking at putting risk back on in higher-yielding currencies,” said Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

However, analysts said the euro’s rise was partly the result of volumes remaining thin just after the Easter holiday and they still expected it to drop as concerns remain that the crisis could spread to much bigger economies like Spain or Italy.

“The response to the Italian bond auction and the performance of Spanish banks is an indication that problems for the euro are piling up,” said Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and Currency at RWC Capital, a fund manager.

“We are short euro against the dollar and expect it to fall below the $1.30 level towards $1.26 in the near term.”

JOBS DATA WEIGHS ON DOLLAR

Demand for the dollar was dampened after U.S. data showed new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits rose last week to their highest level since January, raising concerns that the labor market was stalling.

That data added to speculation that the Federal Reserve may opt to embark on a third round of asset purchases, called quantitative easing. That would weigh on the dollar as it is tantamount to printing money.

“The weaker-than-expected jobless claims numbers reinforce the negative non-farm payroll number from last month,” said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at Worldwide Markets Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

“This will keep the dollar on the defensive as it brings up another stimulus response from the U.S. Federal Reserve.”

The dollar last traded down 0.1 percent against the yen at 80.78, retreating from a high of 81.13 reached in the overnight session.

Riskier assets gained, with the higher-yielding Australian dollar jumping more than 1 percent to a high of US$1.0447, its highest in over a week, after unexpectedly strong Australian jobs data.