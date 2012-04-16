FOREX-Euro climbs to session high vs dollar

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - The euro climbed to the session high against the dollar, recovering from a two-month low earlier in global trading after it did not breach key technical support levels.

In mid afternoon New York trading, the euro last changed hands up 0.1 percent at $1.3086, after climbing as high as $1.3093. Earlier it dropped to a two-month trough of $1.2993.

Stop-loss euro sell orders were reported below $1.2970, but near-term support was seen at $1.2955, around the 61.8 percent retracement of the euro’s climb from the January low to the February peak.

With the euro not testing those levels, some buyers stepped in.