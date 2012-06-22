FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Euro rises vs dollar on ECB collateral news
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2012 / 2:11 PM / 5 years ago

FOREX-Euro rises vs dollar on ECB collateral news

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Euro hits session highs on ECB news
    * ECB eases collateral requirements

    NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - The euro firmed against the
U .S. d ollar on Friday after the European Ce ntral B a nk said it
would accept a wider range of collateral, including assets with
lower quality in attempts to ease strains on the region's
banking sector.
    The changes include moves to accept residential
mortgage-backed securities, securities backed by loans to small
and medium-sized firms, auto loans, leasing and consumer finance
ABSs and commercial mortgages rated as low as 'triple B'.
.
    The euro recovered some of Thursday's losses o n the news
even though the speculation about the ECB's collateral was
already being discussed in the market on Thursday.  The euro hit
the ses sion's pea ks of $1.2583 and was l a st at $1.2565,
up 0.2 percent, af ter falling to it's lowest levels in about a
week on Thursday.
    "Anytime  you can get the ECB more involved in this process,
the market views that as a positive development. They're the
ones who can print the money," said Bob Sinche, global head of
currency strategy at RBS Securities in New York.
    "The official anouncement hit the market in an exceptionally
quiet morning."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.