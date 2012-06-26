FOREX-Euro falls to two-week lows as summit looms

* Merkel says moves to share debt liability “counter productive”

* Spain’s short-term borrowing costs leap at auction

* Yen firm, but political uncertainty in Japan may weigh

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - The euro fell to two-week lows against the dollar and yen on Tuesday as Spanish bond yields rose and hopes faded that a European summit would make progress in resolving the region’s debt crisis.

But further losses ahead of the meeting, which takes place on Thursday and Friday, could be limited as expectations were already low, analysts say. An unexpected positive outcome could spur a short-squeeze in the euro although traders are likely to sell into any bounce.

“The euro is going to trend lower, but I don’t think you’re going to see any large moves ahead of the summit,” said John Doyle, senior strategist at Tempus Consulting in Washington.

“I don’t think, realistically, that anyone is expecting a magic bullet to come out of this meeting and to fix all the underlying problems in Europe.”

The prospect of a quick move toward a banking union or issuance of common euro zone bonds looked increasingly unlikely, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel describing moves to share debt liability as “counter productive”.

Spain’s short-term borrowing costs nearly tripled at an auction on Tuesday, a day after the country formally requested a European bank rescue and Moody’s cut the ratings of most Spanish lenders. Italy also sold debt, with yields rising to the highest since December.

The euro fell as low as $1.2454, the weakest since June 12, after earlier reported sovereign demand faded. It last traded at $1.2472, down 0.2 percent.

Support was seen near the June 12 low around $1.2441. A break below that level would open the door to a test of the June 1 two-year low of $1.2286.

“There is increasing pessimism as to whether any degree of substantive action will be agreed at the summit. The most encouraging thing is that no one has any expectations, but that’s as good as it can get,” said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC.

“If there is any positive reaction I suspect it will be a case that the devil is in the detail and any rallies will be sold into.” He added he expected the euro to drop towards $1.23 over the coming weeks.

The euro zone’s debt problems showed no signs of abating, with Cyprus becoming the fifth euro zone country to request help as its banks have been hit hard by exposure to debt-crippled Greece.

Against the yen, the euro slipped 0.5 percent to 99.11 after hitting 98.71, also a two-week low. The euro also dropped against sterling to 79.855 pence, its lowest since the end of May.

UBS said skepticism about the euro was reflected in the bank’s latest flow monitor, which showed their clients continued to add to short euro positions last week, while overseas investors offloaded a net $2 billion worth of euro-denominated equities, the most since July 2008.

SHOWDOWN IN TOKYO

The risk of disappointment from another euro zone summit and risk aversion supported the Japanese yen and helped it pull away from a near two-month low against the dollar.

The dollar fell 0.3 percent to 79.47 yen, off a high of 80.59 hit on Reuters data on Monday.

But analysts said the yen could struggle as political uncertainty gripped Japan. Japan’s lower house approved a plan to double the sales tax to help curb the nation’s snowballing debt, although the vote split the ruling Democratic Party.

“The threat of heightened political uncertainty may weigh upon the yen in the near-term although it is more likely to be offset by ongoing negative developments in Europe which are still fuelling safe haven demand for the yen,” Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi wrote in a note.

Some market players think the yen may come under pressure if a large number of ruling party lawmakers revolt against Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda’s tax hike plan, which could force him to call an early election.