Euro falls to session low vs dollar after U.S. ISM
July 2, 2012 / 2:21 PM / in 5 years

Euro falls to session low vs dollar after U.S. ISM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a session low against the U.S. dollar on Monday after data showed business activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector came in weaker than expected in June, increasing risk aversion.

“It shows that a long-time bright spot for the economy is in decline and that adds to worries about the fragile state of the U.S. economy,” said Joe Manimbo, market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. “It can also set the stage for a soft jobs number that will come on Friday.”

The euro was last at $1.2589 after falling as low as $1.2580.

