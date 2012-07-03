Euro climbs to session peak on positioning ahead of ECB

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - The euro continued to rally in late morning New York trade o n Tuesday, climbing to a session peak in thin liquidity as investors positioned for the European Central Bank policy meeting on Th ursday with U.S. markets closed tomorrow.

“There is nothing specific, an early fixing and positioning ahead of the ECB on Thursday,” said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New York.

The euro was last up 0.3 percent at $1.2622 after climbing as high as $1.2627.