Euro falls to 1-month low; dollar recovers vs yen
July 5, 2012 / 12:46 PM / 5 years ago

Euro falls to 1-month low; dollar recovers vs yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a fresh one-month low against the U.S. dollar o n Thursday after the ECB’s announcement of a cut to its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points and its deposit rate to zero.

The euro last traded at $1.2383, down 1.1 percent on the day, after falling as low as $1.2382.

The U.S. dollar recovered to trade around a two-week high against the yen o n T hursday after data showed the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected in June.

The dollar last traded at 79.96, up 0.2 percent.

