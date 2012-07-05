FOREX-Euro slips across the board after ECB cuts rates

* ECB cuts main refinancing rate and deposit rate * China central bank surprises with rate cut * Euro underperforms growth-linked currencies NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - The euro slumped broadly on T hursday, hitting a one-month low against the dollar after the European Central Bank cut its main interest rate to a record low and reduced its deposit rate to zero to help tackle the euro zone debt crisis. Analysts said although the market had been positioned for a 25-basis-point-cut in the ECB'S main refinancing rate, the cut in the deposit rate - effectively encouraging banks to lend funds to each other overnight - caught some by surprise. "It dropped euro/dollar," said Brian Kim, currency strategist at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut. "It moved more in favor of the dollar at that point as I guess people saw even more scope for easing." Other investors were hoping for more. That view was reinforced after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said at a press conference after the rate announcement that the ECB sees a weakening of growth for the euro zone and that downside risks to growth are materializing. {ID:nF9E8HA00U]. But Draghi said the ECB's bond-buying program and other such crisis measures are strictly temporary, resisting pressures to reactivate the plan to ease funding costs for countries mired in the euro zone debt crisis. [ECB RATES/BONDS] "It sounds like, at the margin, the outlook has deteriorated from the ECB perspective," said Michael Woolfolk, senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon in New York. The euro was last down 1.07 percent against the dollar at $1.2388, after falling as low as $1.2362. Against the yen, the euro was 1 percent lower at 98.98 yen . The dollar posted a two-week high against the yen after U.S. employment data showed signs of hope for the labor market. The dollar was last up 0.06 percent at 79.88 yen. Earlier in the session the euro briefly jumped after the Chinese central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rates in the latest attempt to protect the world's second-largest economy from signs of slowing growth. But the main focus remained the ECB. Many market players said the rate cut would not tackle structural problems within the euro zone, and the single currency could come under further selling pressure. "Draghi was overwhelmingly cautious, yet did not suggest new liquidity or policy measures being considered, so there is a risk of being behind the curve in addressing a lot of problems, which is negative for the euro," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst, Commonwealth Foreign Exchange, Washington D.C. Adding to pressure on the euro, surveys on Wednesday showed all of Europe's biggest economies are in recession or heading in that direction. Spain also paid higher premiums to sell debt on Thursday than at its previous auction. {ID:nL6E8I58K1]. The dollar also climbed to a one-month high against the Swiss franc and was last up 1.03 percent at 0.9690. EURO LOWER ON THE CROSSES The euro came under pressure against growth-linked currencies, with the Chinese rate cut seen as supporting perceived riskier assets. It fell to record lows both against the Australian dollar and the New Zealand currency . Some analysts said although commodity currencies had benefited from an improvement in risk appetite after the recent EU summit deal, the longer-term outlook was clouded. "The Australian dollar is likely to come under pressure as signs of a global slowdown continue to emerge and we see further warning signals coming from China," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley in London. The Bank of England voted to restart its quantitative easing program with another 50 billion pound cash injection, a move that was widely anticipated by the market. The euro fell to its lowest since May 16 against sterling, as the ECB rate cut and concerns about the currency bloc's debt crisis outweighed looser UK monetary policy. Sterling fell 0.44 percent to $1.5523. The U.S. dollar recovered to trade around a two-week high against the yen after data showed the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected in June.. The government reported the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week fell by the most in two months, another hopeful sign for the struggling labor market. The government's closely watched June employment report will be released on F rid ay.. U.S. non-farm job creation is forecast at 90,000 in June, according to the latest Reuters poll of economists. "If the number severely disappoints, then it brings expectations for QEIII higher. In that scenario we see dollar weakness, but barring somewhat that downside surprise, a number at consensus or slightly above is not going to reverse the sentiment to take the option of QE off the table," said RBS' Kim. Quantitative easing is the term for bond buying operations by the Federal Reserve to inject more cash into the economy, given interest rates for borrowing are already at or near zero.