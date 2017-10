NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - The euro slumped to a two-year low against the dollar o n Friday on fears Europe’s debt crisis is shifting the U.S. economy into low gear after a report showed U.S. employers hired at a dismal pace in June, stoking strong risk aversion and a flight to safe havens.

The euro was last down 0.9 percent at $1.2281 after falling as low as $1.2278.