NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - The euro extended losses against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday to hit a global session low on technical selling.

The euro fell as low as $1.2261 and last traded at $1.2270, down 0.4 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

“The fall below $1.2285, the retracement of the early to mid-June move in the euro, triggered some stops in an otherwise quiet market,” said Omer Esiner, chief market analysts at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington D.C.