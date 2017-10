NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - The euro extended losses against the traditional safe-haven Japanese yen on Tuesday to hit its lowest level in five weeks.

The euro fell as low as 97.20, its lowest level since June 5. It last traded at 97.28, down 0.8 percent on the day.

The euro also extended losses against the U.S. dollar, hitting a session low of $1.2233, its lowest since July 1, 2010. It last traded at $1.2246, down 0.6 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.