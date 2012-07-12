FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Euro falls to 2-year low versus dollar; yen rallies
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2012 / 7:01 PM / 5 years ago

FOREX-Euro falls to 2-year low versus dollar; yen rallies

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Investors shun risk amid worries about global growth
    * Chinese GDP data likely show economy slows below 8 pct
    * Dollar rallies, but gains limited given risks of Fed
action

    By Wanfeng Zhou
    NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - Concerns about a slowing
global economy prompted investors to seek safety on Thursday,
driving the dollar and yen sharply higher and the euro to a
two-year low against the U.S. currency.
    South Korea's surprise rate cut on Thursday, following
Brazil's 50 basis point rate cut on Wednesday evening, as well
as an unexpected drop in employment in Australia underscored the
scope of the economic slowdown worldwide.
    Markets were disappointed about the lack of prospects for
new stimulus measures in the United States after the minutes of
the Federal Reserve's June meeting, released on Wednesday,
showed that the fragile recovery might need to weaken further
before policymakers agree to take more action.
    "This is leading to the sell-off in all risk assets," said
Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy for BK Asset
Management in New York.
    Investors were also cautious ahead of Friday's release of
Chinese economic data, which is expected to show growth slowed
to 7.6 percent in the second quarter, the worst performance
since the 2008-2009 financial crisis. 
    "A simultaneous slowing in the U.S., euro zone and China
points to a much rougher second half of the year than the first
half of the year," Lien said.
    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket
of six currencies, rose to 83.829, the highest since July
2010. It was last up 0.2 percent at 83.719.
    The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.2185, after an
earlier drop to $1.2165 on Reuters data, the weakest since the
end of June 2010.
    Key support lies in the $1.20 area, and a break below that
could see the currency slide towards its June 2010 low of
1.1875, which marked the weakest since March 2006. 
    Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia bank in
Toronto, said a test of the $1.1875 low is a material risk, but
the threat could be temporary given chances of the Fed
undertaking a new round of bond buying, which would weaken the
dollar.
    "As long as the door is open to QE3, it is difficult to see
an environment where the dollar can prove materially and
sustainably strong," she said. "Accordingly, we continue to
expect the euro to trend lower, but avert a collapse."
    Against the yen, the euro fell to a six-week low of 96.40
. It last traded at 96.65, down 1 percent on the day.
    Highlighting the euro zone's economic fragility, the
European Central Bank said in its monthly bulletin that growth
in the 17-country bloc is weak and "heightened uncertainty" is
weighing on confidence. 
 
    Nomura bank in a note said it revised down its euro/dollar
forecasts. The bank now expects the euro to slide to $1.18 by
the third quarter and $1.15 by year-end, compared with previous
forecasts of $1.25 and $1.23, respectively. 
    The euro has shed 5.9 percent versus the dollar so far this
year, almost double the losses it chalked up for all of 2011.
        
    YEN REIGNS
    The dollar slipped 0.5 percent against the yen, to 79.32 yen
, after the Bank of Japan held off on further policy
easing despite slowing global growth, convinced that robust
domestic demand will keep Japan's economic recovery on track. 
    The BOJ held its policy rate in a range of zero to 0.1
percent, though it did tweak its asset-buying and lending
program. 
    Traders noted chart support at the 200-day moving average
around 79 yen.
    The dollar had briefly gained against the yen after data
showed the number of Americans lining up for jobless benefits
last week fell to a four-year low, though the data may have been
skewed because some automakers postponed annual closures for
retooling.
    The Australian dollar tumbled 1.2 percent to $1.0128
 after a closely watched employment report showed a fall
of 27,000 jobs, versus expectations for a flat reading.
    The New Zealand dollar lost 1 percent to $0.7896.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.