FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro trades higher against the dollar in late NY trade
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 7:11 PM / 5 years ago

Euro trades higher against the dollar in late NY trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - The euro recovered from losses to trade higher against the dollar o n Tuesday in the closing hours of New York trade as investors positioned for the next round of testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

Bernanke told the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday the U.S. economic recovery was being held back by anxiety over Europe’s debt crisis and the path of U.S. fiscal policy. [ID:nW1E8IB007}.

Bernanke addresses the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

The euro was last up 0.1 percent at $1.2288, a cent from the session low of $1.2187 and closer to the session high of $1.2315..

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.