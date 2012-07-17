Euro trades higher against the dollar in late NY trade

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - The euro recovered from losses to trade higher against the dollar o n Tuesday in the closing hours of New York trade as investors positioned for the next round of testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

Bernanke told the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday the U.S. economic recovery was being held back by anxiety over Europe’s debt crisis and the path of U.S. fiscal policy. [ID:nW1E8IB007}.

Bernanke addresses the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

The euro was last up 0.1 percent at $1.2288, a cent from the session low of $1.2187 and closer to the session high of $1.2315..