FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar extends losses vs euro as US pending home sales drop
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 2:19 PM / 5 years ago

Dollar extends losses vs euro as US pending home sales drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar extended losses against the euro on Thursday after data showed contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes unexpectedly fell in June as fewer properties came on the market.

The euro rose to a two-week high against the dollar of $1.2329 from $1.2293 before the data. The dollar fell to a two-week low against the Swiss franc of 0.9738 franc.

“It looks like the third miss this week in housing-related news,” said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington DC. “That does dampen some previous optimism.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.