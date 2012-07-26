Dollar extends losses vs euro as US pending home sales drop

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar extended losses against the euro on Thursday after data showed contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes unexpectedly fell in June as fewer properties came on the market.

The euro rose to a two-week high against the dollar of $1.2329 from $1.2293 before the data. The dollar fell to a two-week low against the Swiss franc of 0.9738 franc.

“It looks like the third miss this week in housing-related news,” said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington DC. “That does dampen some previous optimism.”