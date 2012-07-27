Dollar gains vs yen after U.S. GDP data, euro surrenders gains

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - The euro surrendered gains against the dollar o n Friday while the dollar gained against the yen after a report showed U.S. economic growth slowed as expected in the second quarter as consumers spent at their slowest pace in a year, potentially pushing the Federal Reserve closer to pumping more money into the economy..

The dollar rose to 78.34 yen from 78.13 yen before the report.

The euro was last little changed at $1.2278 from $1.2317 just before the release of the data.