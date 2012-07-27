FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro extends gains versus yen and US dollar
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 5:45 PM / in 5 years

Euro extends gains versus yen and US dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York, July 27 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains versus the Japanese yen and U.S. dollar on Friday as U.S. stocks advanced further on improved risk appetite.

The euro hit a session high of $1.2389 and last traded at $1.2372, up 0.7 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the euro hit a session high of 97.32 and last traded at 97.12, up 1.1 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

U.S. stocks rallied while Treasuries slumped as investors bet on central bank action to quell the euro zone’s debt crisis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
