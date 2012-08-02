FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Euro slumps as ECB comes up short; U.S. jobs data eyed
August 2, 2012 / 8:20 PM / in 5 years

FOREX-Euro slumps as ECB comes up short; U.S. jobs data eyed

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Euro slides after hitting four-week high above $1.24
    * Draghi: ECB will draw up bond-buying plans in coming weeks
    * Poll shows ECB likely to buy bonds, cut rates in September
    * Investors await U.S. nonfarm payrolls data

    By Julie Haviv and Wanfeng Zhou
    NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The euro slumped for a second
straight day against the dollar in volatile trade on Thursday
after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi dashed hopes
of immediate action to remedy the region's debt crisis.
    Investors had high expectations headed into the ECB meeting
after Draghi last week fueled speculation of further bank
purchases of Italian and Spanish bonds when he said he would do
"whatever it takes to preserve the euro."
    But Draghi sent no signal of near-term action. Instead, he
said the ECB will draw up plans in the coming weeks to make
outright bond purchases to stabilize euro zone borrowing costs.
 
    The single currency shared by 17 countries briefly
catapulted to a four-week high of $1.2404 against the dollar on
Reuters data after the ECB announcement, but swiftly tumbled to
a one-week low of $1.2132 as investors digested the news.
    The euro's nearly 3 cent decline marked the biggest one-day
price move since Aug 8, 2011. 
    "After Draghi's comment last week there was a lot of hope
that the ECB would do something more dramatic today, without
conditions, which clearly did not happen," said Jens Nordvig,
global head of currency strategy at Nomura Securities in New
York.
    At a press conference after the ECB's decision to keep
interest rates at 0.75 percent, Draghi said the ECB would only
act after euro zone governments have activated bailout funds to
do the same and any intervention would depend on troubled
countries making a request and accepting strict conditions and
supervision.
    "Countries such as Spain will not be inclined to apply
immediately for help, so we have a period of instability ahead
of us," he said. "The ECB will not get ahead with this policy." 
    Investors will now focus on Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls
report, which could create another day of volatile trading.
    The ECB's announcement came a day after the Federal Reserve
stopped short of offering new monetary stimulus even as it said
the U.S. economy has lost momentum.
    Stephen Jen, hedge fund manager at SLJ Macro Partners in 
London, said he approves of the ECB's decision. 
    "In contrast to the Fed, the ECB took the opportunity to
actually exert more pressure on the governments to do more, as a
pre-condition ... for the ECB to join in," he said. "At the end
of the day, we all know that what the ECB might do will only buy
time."
    The ECB will probably begin buying Italian and Spanish bonds
in September, when it is also likely to cut its main refinancing
rate to a new record low of just half a percent, a Reuters poll
found on Thursday. 
    "Investors have now been reminded that there are no quick
fixes for the problems in Europe, and that Mr. Draghi is not
about to undermine the credibility and the integrity of the ECB
to buy Spain 6 months of tranquility," Jen said.
    The euro last traded at $1.2178, down 0.4 percent.
    Against the yen, the euro slid as low as 94.90 yen and last
traded down 0.7 percent at 95.24 yen. It also hit a
record low against the Australian dollar around A$1.1600
.
    "History will be more kind to the ECB than to the Fed, I
think," Jen said. "The market demanded short-term fixes, but did
not get it." 
    Draghi also indicated that German central bank chief Jens
Weidmann had expressed reservations about bond-buying and
further efforts would be needed to persuade the Bundesbank
before a final vote to take action.
    Spanish 10-year government bond yields climbed above 7
percent, a level seen as unsustainable. The cost of insuring
Italian and Spanish debt against default also rose after the ECB
meeting.
    Spain and Italy said it was premature to say if they will
seek the activation of EU mechanisms to buy their debt and bring
down their borrowing costs. 
    Investors will shift attention to Friday's U.S. government
nonfarm payrolls data for July, with a 100,000 payroll gain
expected, according to a Reuters poll.
    Fed officials on Wednesday reiterated their disappointment
with high unemployment and the jobs data will closely watched by
investors to assess the possibility and timing of further
stimulus from the U.S. central bank.
    The dollar last traded down 0.3 percent to 78.20 yen,
according to Reuters data.

