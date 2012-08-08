FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-FOREX-Euro slides but ECB optimism may limit losses
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-FOREX-Euro slides but ECB optimism may limit losses

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Corrects 5th paragraph to show German imports fell in June,
not three months to June)
    * Euro edges lower but rally expected to resuming
    * Prospect of ECB action to help Spain, Italy limits falls
    * Euro falls vs sterling after BoE inflation report

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The euro slid against the dollar
on Wednesday in thin trading, weighed down by soft German
economic data and profit-taking after three days of gains, but
losses may be temporary as investors are more optimistic about
European Central Bank action to lower Spanish and Italian
borrowing costs.
    The euro's sell-off against sterling after the Bank of
England gave no indication it would provide further stimulus
also put broad pressure on the euro zone's common currency.
    "It was a combination of the weak German data and a bit of
profit-taking, but overall we still see a further squeeze higher
in the euro," said Mary Nicola, currency strategist, at BNP
Paribas in New York.
    "Expectations are really building about a strong ECB
response to help Spain and Italy," she added.
     Wednesday's economic numbers took the steam out of the
euro's recent rally. Industrial output in Germany fell slightly
more than expected in June. Separately, German imports fell
sharply for the second time in three months in June, and exports
also dropped. 
    Figures on Tuesday also showed Italy shrank further into
recession in the second quarter, while German industry orders
fell more than forecast in June.  
    In early New York trading, the euro was down 0.5
percent at $1.2339, turning lower after gains that took it to a
one-month high of $1.2443 on Monday. It dropped past reported
stop-loss orders at $1.2350, before recovering slightly.
    The euro's intra-day bias has turned neutral for now, but
with a still positive outlook on the daily charts as long as
$1.2132 minor support holds, which is this month's low, analysts
said. The rebound from the $1.2040 trough, a more than two-year
low hit on July 24 is still expected to continue. 
    Sterling rose against the euro after BoE
Governor Mervyn King appeared cautious about future interest
rate cuts, surprising investors. The euro last traded down 0.6
percent versus the pound at 78.86 pence.
    Earlier, the BoE slashed inflation and growth forecasts in
its Quarterly Inflation Report as the euro zone crisis continued
to take its toll. 
    Prior to Wednesday, the euro had rallied, in tandem with
stock markets and riskier currencies, since ECB President Mario
Draghi said last week he was determined to save the euro from
disintegration and warned markets not to bet against the
currency. 
    Market players have so far been unwilling to test the ECB's
resolve, and some banks have forecast the euro will push higher
over the coming weeks. 
    
    STERLING RISES
    Sterling reversed earlier losses against the dollar to hit a
session high of $1.5672. It was last up 0.2 percent at
$1.5645. Traders had sold the pound in recent days on
expectations that downbeat BoE forecasts would lead speculators
to position for more monetary easing.
    But the report suggested the BoE was in no hurry to provide
more stimulus, leading to those bets being unwound and helping
the British pound, traders said.
    The yen rose as global stock markets came under pressure and
investors sought safe-haven assets and currencies. The euro
 fell 0.7 percent to 96.71 yen while the dollar was
down 0.3 percent at 78.36 yen.
    The dollar has stayed in a range between 77.90 and 78.80 yen
for the past two weeks. But analysts said expectations of more
U.S. monetary easing may hurt the dollar.
    Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren, who is
known to favor a more activist approach to stimulating growth,
said on Tuesday the Federal Reserve should launch another
bond-buying program of whatever size and duration was necessary
to get the economy back on its feet. 
    Traders also said there was potential for fund repatriation
by Japanese institutional investors, which may also weigh on the
dollar against the yen in the near term.
    August typically sees large bond redemptions in U.S.
Treasuries as well as coupon payments, and traders say Japanese
investors holding Treasuries could potentially sell the dollar
against the yen to bring home some of the proceeds. 

 (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by
Padraic Cassidy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
