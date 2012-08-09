FOREX-Euro falls as short-covering rally loses steam

* Euro retreats further from one-month high vs dollar * Expectations for ECB action limits losses * Swedish crown climbs to 12-year high versus euro By Wanfeng Zhou NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The euro fell against the dollar for a second straight session o n T hursday as traders booked profits on recent gains, but losses were limited by hopes of European Central Bank action to ease the pressure on debt-stricken Spain and Italy. The euro zone common currency has staged a rebound since hitting a more-than-two-year low of $1.2040 late last month after ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank would do whatever it takes to save the euro and may purchase bonds to help lower borrowing costs for stressed countries. But the rally lost steam after the currency failed to rise convincingly above key resistance around $1.2400, the 55-day moving average, prompting traders to lock in gains. "Euro bears are getting braver every day the short-covering rally fails to make further headway," said Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale in London. Investors also grew worried about the ECB's pre-condition for action -- that troubled countries ask for help from the euro zone's rescue funds. This raised the risk that the debt crisis in Spain and Italy may have to get worse before policymakers make a move, traders said. The euro fell 0.6 percent to $1.2291, well below a one-month high of $1.2443 set o n M onday. It hit a one-week low of $1.2265 on Reuters data, extending losses after it broke below stop-loss orders at $1.2290. Against the yen, the euro slid 0.4 percent to 96.58 . The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 78.57 yen. ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said Thursday the bank should be ready to intervene decisively in bond markets very soon to reduce borrowing costs in the peripheral countries. He also said an exit of Greece from the euro zone was not envisaged. BNP Paribas said expected ECB policy action should reduce the sovereign risk premium in the euro zone. It has entered long euros at $1.2320, targeting $1.2800, with stops at $1.2115. Morgan Stanley said while it remains a long-term bear on the euro, it expects a "tradable correction" in the euro that could cause it to rise to $1.27, with an outside chance of hitting $1.30. "The ECB has a very high incentive to get those bond spreads down because those high bond spreads hinder the monetary mechanisms in the euro zone," said Hans Redeker, global head of currency strategy at Morgan Stanley in London The euro extended declines from the prior session sparked by weak German economic data. In the ECB's monthly bulletin released on Th ursday, the bank said there were downside risks to the euro zone's economic outlook, with financial market tensions and their potential impact on the real economy posing the main concerns. The euro also struggled against Scandinavian currencies as some investors who are anxious about the crisis and the region's sluggish growth prospects sought safer and better-quality alternatives. The euro dropped to 12-year lows against the Swedish crown around 8.2250 and was near a 9-1/2-year trough against the Norwegian currency. Sweden's finance minister, Anders Borg, said on Thursday the Swedish economy had performed better than expected in the face of the euro zone debt crisis and the government may raise its growth forecast. The Norwegian crown has also benefited from Norway's economy performing well, helped by firmer crude oil prices. Rabobank's senior currency strategist, Jane Foley, said diversification flows from central banks seeking alternatives to euro zone assets would continue to aid Scandinavian currencies. Data showing China's annual consumer inflation fell to a 30-month low in July briefly supported the Australian dollar. The data suggested that the country's central bank has room to follow up interest rate cuts in June and July to stimulate the economy, which should benefit the Aussie dollar. The Aussie rose to $1.0612 before pulling back to $1.0576, up 0.1 percent on the day. It also drew support from surprisingly strong employment data.