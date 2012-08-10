FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Euro down for 3rd day as risk appetite ebbs
August 10, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

FOREX-Euro down for 3rd day as risk appetite ebbs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Euro on track for weekly loss versus dollar
    * Optimism about ECB action waning
    * Chinese data knocks Australian dollar

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The euro fell for a third day
against the dollar on Friday and commodity-linked currencies
such as the Australian and Canadian dollars also weakened,
weighed down by a generally risk-averse environment following
soft trade data from China.
    The Chinese trade numbers, coupled with a series of weak
euro zone and U.S. data reports, raised worries about a global
slowdown.
    "We are seeing signs of global risk rising and the details
out of China are just weighing on risk appetite," said Camilla
Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.
    The euro slid 0.3 percent to $1.2267, off a one-month
high of $1.2443 struck on Monday, and on track for its first
weekly loss in three weeks. Traders cited bids at $1.2250/60
with offers above $1.2300.
    Expectations the ECB will step in to ease borrowing costs
for Spain and Italy helped the euro to a one-month high against
the dollar and saw it rally against the yen earlier this week.
    But those gains have faded as investors booked profits.
    "What we're seeing in the euro is just a retracement of that
big huge move we got last Friday and we have seen a 50-60
percent retracement of that," Sutton said. 
    "And it is a combination of several factors -- we haven't
had any positive news out of the euro zone and in fact, we've
had generally weak data from that region."
    Germany's economy ministry comments that the country faced
"significant risks" linked to the euro zone crisis also weighed
on the region's common currency.    
    Next week, euro zone second-quarter economic output data is
expected to show a contraction and is likely to put
pressure on the ECB to cut interest rates, a factor that could
weigh on the euro.
    "The leading indicators out of the euro zone are weak, even
in core economies so our fundamental bearish view on the euro
remains in place," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at
UBS. "We are targeting $1.20 in the next one to three months."
    Despite the euro's fall, implied volatilities are subdued.
The one-month euro/dollar implied volatility traded
around 9 percent, against 10 percent a week ago. Option traders
said that unless the euro broke below $1.2250, volatility would
drift lower.
    
    CHINESE NUMBERS
    Earlier, below-forecast Chinese data cooled appetite for
riskier currencies. Exports grew just 1.0 percent in July
year-on-year, below expectations for an 8.6 percent increase.
Imports grew 4.7 percent, compared with a forecast for a 7.2
percent rise. 
    The Australian dollar fell 0.5 percent to
US$1.0520, a day after touching $1.0615, its highest since March
20.
    Before the Chinese data, the Aussie had fallen after the
central bank released its quarterly monetary policy statement,
in which it upgraded its 2012 economic outlook but warned a
strong currency could constrain growth more than in the past.
 
    With demand for risky assets ebbing, investors chose the
safety of the dollar and the yen. 
    The dollar bought 78.26 yen, down 0.4 percent on the
day but still in the narrow 77.90-78.80 yen range that has held
since late July. It hit a three-week peak of 78.79 yen on
Thursday, with traders citing exporter orders above 79 yen.
    Earlier Japan's controversial sales tax bill was passed by
the upper house of parliament, a step analysts said could
eventually exert pressure on the Bank of Japan to ease monetary
policy further in coming months. 
    Yuji Saito, director of foreign exchange at Credit Agricole
in Tokyo, said the dollar could also gain against the yen due to
a rise in U.S. Treasury yields on solid U.S. data. This could
temper expectations of more Federal Reserve bond buying.
    The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 82.745, well
above a one-month low of 82.041 touched on Tuesday.

