FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Euro falters for a 3rd day as risk appetite wanes
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2012 / 3:51 PM / 5 years ago

FOREX-Euro falters for a 3rd day as risk appetite wanes

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Euro on track for weekly loss versus dollar
    * Optimism about ECB action waning
    * Chinese data knocks Australian dollar

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The euro struggled for a third
day against the dollar and yen on Friday and commodity-linked
currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars fell as
well, weighed down by a generally risk-averse environment
following soft trade data from China.
    The Chinese trade numbers, coupled with a series of recent 
weak euro zone and U.S. data reports, raised worries about a
global slowdown, analysts said.
    The decline in the euro put the common currency on track for
its first weekly loss against the dollar and yen in three weeks.
    "Some of that initial euphoria on the euro has worn off and
when you combine that with the global outlook and the weak data
coming out of Germany this week, people are starting to get a
little more nervous again," said Lucy Lillicrap, senior risk
consultant at global payments company AFEX Markets Plc in
London.
    Expectations that the ECB will step in to ease borrowing
costs for Spain and Italy helped the euro to a one-month high
against the dollar and saw it rally against the yen earlier this
week.
    But those gains have faded as investors booked profits.
    "Despite what the ECB is saying, you're seeing risk
sentiment reverse," Lillicrap said.
    In midday trading, the euro slid 0.1 percent to
$1.2297, off a one-month high of $1.2443 struck on Monday and
falling to a one-week low of $1.2239. 
    Against the yen, the euro fell 0.6 percent to 96.11 yen
.
    Germany's economy ministry comments that the country faced
"significant risks" linked to the euro zone crisis also weighed
on the region's common currency.  
    Next week, euro zone second-quarter economic output data is
expected to show a contraction and is likely to put
pressure on the ECB to cut interest rates, a factor that could
weigh on the euro.
    "We're now in a range in the euro," said Camilla Sutton,
chief currency strategist, at Scotia Capital in Toronto. "We
have tremendous hurdles to get through in September so we're
probably in this $1.20-$1.25 range. Once we get closer to
September, we're going to have details about the ECB plan."
    Despite the euro's fall, implied volatilities are subdued.
The one-month euro/dollar implied volatility traded
around 9 percent, against 10 percent a week ago. Option traders
said that unless the euro broke below $1.2250, volatility would
drift lower.
    AFEX's Lillicrap thinks the euro's downtrend this year may
be coming to an end, but she cannot be certain about that until
the currency gets to $1.2750.
    "But overall, the markets are willing to give the ECB the
benefit of the doubt. The ECB is out there saying it will do
something and that in itself is a positive."
      
    CHINESE NUMBERS
    Earlier, below-forecast Chinese data cooled appetite for
riskier currencies. Exports grew just 1.0 percent in July
year-on-year, below expectations for an 8.6 percent increase.
Imports grew 4.7 percent, compared with a forecast for a 7.2
percent rise. 
    The Australian dollar fell 0.2 percent to
US$1.0556, a day after touching $1.0615, its highest since March
20, while the Canadian dollar was down 0.1 percent versus the
green back, which last traded at US$0.9915.
    Before the Chinese data, the Aussie had fallen after the
central bank released its quarterly monetary policy statement,
in which it upgraded its 2012 economic outlook but warned a
strong currency could constrain growth more than in the past.
 
    With demand for risky assets ebbing, investors chose the
safety of the dollar and the yen. 
    The dollar bought 78.26 yen, down 0.5 percent on the
day but still in the narrow 77.90-78.80 yen range that has held
since late July. It hit a three-week peak of 78.79 yen on
Thursday, with traders citing exporter orders above 79 yen.
    Earlier Japan's controversial sales tax bill was passed by
the upper house of parliament, a step analysts said could
eventually exert pressure on the Bank of Japan to ease monetary
policy further in coming months. 
    The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 82.526, well
above a one-month low of 82.041 touched on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.