FOREX-Dollar hits nearly 1-mo high vs yen after US data

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The dollar hit its highest level against the traditional safe-haven Japanese yen in nearly a month on Tuesday as better-than-expected U.S. data had investors paring back expectations the Federal Reserve would provide more stimulus to keep U.S. interest rates low.

U.S retail sales rose for the first time in four months in July, a sign that consumers could drive faster economic growth in the third quarter.

The dollar hit a global session high of 78.93 yen, its highest since July 18. It last traded at 78.84, up 0.7 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

The euro briefly erased gains against the dollar, but recouped looses to last trade at $1.2348, up 0.1 percent.

“The reports suggest that the U.S. economy continues to grow, although at a slow pace. The numbers moreover reduce the possibility of Fed action at the next meeting,” said Vassili Serebriakov, senior currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

“As a result, we’re seeing dollar/yen move higher because this is the pair most sensitive to interest rate expectations,” he said.