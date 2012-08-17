FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Euro hits 6-week high versus yen, dollar gains on yen
August 17, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

FOREX-Euro hits 6-week high versus yen, dollar gains on yen

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Euro hits 6-week high vs yen, dollar/yen at 5-week high
    * Merkel comments in support of ECB help euro
    * Yen dented by better risk appetite, higher Treasury yields

    By Julie Haviv
    NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The euro hit a six-week high
against the Japanese yen on Friday in thin trade as positive
comments made by German Chancellor Angela Merkel the previous
day continued to buoy expectations that significant action will
be taken to stem the euro zone debt crisis.
    The dollar rose to a five-week high against the yen, buoyed
by a recent rise in U.S. government bond yields in the wake of
firmer economic data and as a greater appetite for riskier
assets hurt the safe-haven Japanese currency. 
    Merkel said on Thursday that last month's declaration by
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi that he would do
whatever it takes to preserve the euro were "completely in line"
with the approach taken by European leaders. 
    Her comments soothed market worries about disagreements
among euro zone leaders on how to tackle the crisis and
increased expectations the European Central Bank would buy
Spanish and Italian bonds next month to lower the two countries'
borrowing costs.
    The euro last traded at 98.18 yen, 0.1 percent
higher, but down from a global session high of 98.40, its
highest since early July. Against the dollar the euro was flat
at $1.2356. 
    "Outside of Merkel's comments yesterday I have not seen any
other clear catalyst behind the euro's gains," said Andrew Cox,
G10 strategist at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup in New York.  
     
    "It's summer, it's August and it's Friday, so I would not
read too much into today's price action," he said.
    Analysts said concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and a
weakening economy were likely to make investors wary of pushing
the euro out of its recent trading range.
    A Reuters poll on Thursday showed economists expect the ECB
to begin buying bonds of Italy and Spain in September, and to
cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.5 percent.
 
    "Most of the majors consolidated in the overnight, with very
tight ranges - in some cases, the smallest range of the week -
transpiring amid what could perhaps be the last day of lower
volumes across the globe," said Christopher Vecchio, currency
analyst at DailyFX in New York.
    Foreign exchange market volatility and volume should begin
to pick up next week, particularly with German Chancellor Angela
Merkel returning from vacation, he said.
    "Risk-appetite remains dampened despite improvements in
European funding costs, though this has to do with the strength
of the U.S. dollar and a lack of any upside momentum in European
cash equity markets or U.S. equity market futures," he said. 

    DOLLAR GAINS VERSUS YEN
    The dollar hit a global session high of 79.49 yen,
its strongest since mid-July. It last traded at 79.42, up 0.1
percent on the day.
    Traders said it could extend gains if it breaks above
stop-loss buy orders at 79.50, potentially targeting its 100-day
moving average at around 79.65 yen.
    Surprisingly strong U.S. retail sales figures earlier this
week and other firmer data since have dampened expectations the
Fed will launch another round of bond-buying, or quantitative
easing, as early as September, and lifted U.S. Treasury yields.
    The strong relationship between the performance of the
dollar against the yen and yield spreads between U.S. and
Japanese government bonds  could see the
dollar add to its gains if U.S. yields rise further.
    But analysts warned the U.S. economic recovery remained
shaky and this would limit the scope for gains in bond yields.
    "U.S. long-term rates have risen, so it's hard to imagine
the dollar weakening from here," said Kenichi Hirano, operating
officer at Tachibana Securities in Tokyo.

