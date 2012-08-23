FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar down 0.2 pct vs yen to fresh session low
August 23, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

Dollar down 0.2 pct vs yen to fresh session low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a fresh session low against the yen on Thursday after a report showed new U.S. single-family home sales rose in July but prices fell, giving mixed signals about the strength of the country’s budding housing market recovery..

The report renewed investor caution that the Fed may act to stimulate the economy with a third round of bond buying which would push the currency lower.

Earlier the dollar hit a session peak against the yen after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told CNBC television that data since the last policymakers’ meeting had been somewhat better and that the minutes were “a bit stale”. . That reduced expectations of more easing.

The U.S. dollar was last 0.2 percent lower against the yen at 78.43 yen with the session peak of 78.69 yen and the session low at 78.35. The dollar suffered its biggest one-day loss in nearly two months against the yen on Wednesday after the Fed minutes..

