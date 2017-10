NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The euro climbed to a fresh seven-week high against the dollar on Thursday on news Spain is negotiating with the euro zone over conditions for international aid to bring down its borrowing costs though the country has not made a final decision to request a bailout.

The euro was last up 0.4 percent at $1.2574 after climbing as high as $1.2579, the highest since July 4.