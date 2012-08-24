FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 24, 2012 / 6:55 PM / in 5 years

FOREX-Euro falls 1st time in 5 days after solid ECB-inspired week

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Euro retreats from Thursday's seven-week high vs. dollar
    * Market seizes on talk of temporary Greek exit
    * Investors then focus on news ECB to set yield-band targets
    * Bernanke says there is scope for further Fed action

    By Julie Haviv
    NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The euro fell against the
dollar for the first time in five sessions on Friday, receding
from the previous day's seven-week high, as participants
questioned how close policymakers are to coming up with a plan
to tackle the European debt crisis. 
    The single currency shared by 17 countries pared losses
after central bank sources told Reuters the European Central
Bank is considering setting yield band targets under a new
bond-buying program to let it keep its strategy shielded and
avoid speculators trying to cash in..
    The euro had earlier fallen to a session low against the
dollar after Market News International reported senior euro-zone
officials as saying the German Finance Ministry is seriously
considering a plan in which Greece would be obliged to ask for a
temporary exit from the euro zone until it sorts out its public
finances..
    Overall, however, it has been a banner week for the euro.
Speculation that the ECB will unveil plans to help lower Spanish
and Italian bond yields at its next policy meeting on Sept. 6
caused the euro to rally from $1.2333 a week ago to trade above
$1.25. 
    "This was a very good week for tail risk, with talk of the
ECB buying bonds and Wednesday's Fed minutes both being risk
positive," said Steven Englander, head of G10 strategy at
CitiFX, a division of Citigroup in New York. 
    "Having said that, with shorts being taken out and longs
added, the euro's upside is limited from here because market
positioning is not as favorable," he said. 
    The euro last traded at $1.2534, down 0.2 percent and below
Thursday's peak of $1.2589, its highest since early July.
Despite Friday's losses, it has gained 1.7 percent this week,
its best weekly performance on a percentage basis since Feb. 26
at current prices. 
    CitiFX's Englander said the euro's bounce this week will
likely not grow into a trend reversal higher.
    "Whatever the theoretical promise of ECB bond buying
proposals, implementation setbacks could limit the positive
impact of concerted peripheral bond buying by the ECB, the EFSF
(European Financial Stability Facility) and, when ratified, the
ESM (European Stability Mechanism)."
    Also limiting the euro's upside is that euro growth should 
remain weak and Citi's economists do not think that QE3 is a
done deal in the near term, he said.
    Minutes released this past week from the last Federal Open
Market Committee meeting, the Federal Reserve's policy making
arm, raised the prospect that the Fed may embark on a third
round of quantitative easing to boost the economy.
    The Federal Reserve has room to deliver additional monetary
stimulus to boost the U.S. economy, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
told a Congressional oversight panel in a letter obtained by
Reuters on Friday.    
    Bernanke at the end of next week will give a closely watched
speech at an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which
will be closely watched for clues into the prospect of further
bond-buying from the Fed.    
    Another round of quantitative easing would be negative for
the dollar as it is tantamount to printing money and dilutes its
value.
   
    SPANISH DENIAL    
    The euro rose to a seven-week high on Thursday after sources
told Reuters that Spain is in talks with euro-zone partners over
conditions for aid to bring down its borrowing costs, though the
country has not made a final decision to request a bailout.
 
    But Soraya Saenz de Santamaria, Spain's deputy prime
minister, on Friday denied the country was in talks with the
euro zone over financial assistance. 
    "The critical thing is to control interest-rate costs for
Italy and Spain," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of
FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York, after news of
the yield-band targets. "A band, I think, does two things: It
allows them flexibility not to commit to a specific level, and
it allows them to achieve policy goals with a minimum of capital
expenditure. And it should spook speculators."
    After the ECB meeting on Sept.6, there are Dutch elections
and a German Constitutional Court ruling on the euro-zone rescue
fund on Sept. 12 and an EU finance ministers' meeting starting
on Sept. 14.
    The dollar was last up 0.2 percent at 78.54 yen,
according to Reuters data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
