FOREX-Dollar falls versus euro, yen after Bernanke
August 31, 2012 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

FOREX-Dollar falls versus euro, yen after Bernanke

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Dollar hits three-month low vs basket of currencies
    * Bernanke: Fed to act as needed, labor market a 'grave'
concern

    By Wanfeng Zhou
    NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a
three-month low against major currencies o n F riday after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the stagnation of the U.S.
labor market is "a grave concern" and that the central bank
would act as needed to strengthen the economic recovery.
    Bernanke, speaking at the Kansas City Fed's annual symposium
In Jackson Hole, Wyoming, however, did not explicitly signal an
imminent move.
    The dollar briefly pared losses against the euro and yen
immediately after Bernanke spoke as he disappointed some
investors who had hoped for an imminent move, before resuming
declines to hit session lows.
    The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting
panel, next meets on Sept. 12-13. Many analysts expect the Fed
to announce a third round of quantitative easing in September.
    "Bernanke's comments are close to what he has been saying
over the past several months. The only thing that sticks out is
that the 'grave' concern about the labor market, which is a
little stronger than the language used in the past," said Win
Thin, global head of emerging market strategy at Brown Brother
Harriman in New York. 
    "That will make next week's payrolls report even more
important."
    The August payrolls report is due next Friday.
    The euro last traded at $1.2595, up 0.7 percent on
the day and compared with $1.26 before Bernanke's comments. It
had risen as high as $1.2636 on Reuters data, the strongest
since early July.    
    The dollar briefly recovered to 78.54 yen after Bernanke's
comments, compared with 78.36 yen earlier. It then fell to a
session trough of 78.18 yen and was last at 78.29, down 0.4
percent on the day.
    The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value
against a basket of currencies, fell 0.6 percent to 81.192,
having hit a more than three-month low of 80.964.
    "Chairman Bernanke and the Fed have kept the markets aloft
for two FOMC meetings by hinting at quantitative easing. That
policy continued in Jackson Hole today. The sleight of hand will
last only until September 13th," said Joseph Trevisani, chief
market strategist at Worldwide Markets in Woodcliff Lake, New
Jersey.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
