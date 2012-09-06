FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro falls to fresh session low vs dollar
September 6, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

Euro falls to fresh session low vs dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a fresh session low against the dollar on Thursday with investors remaining disappointed that European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has not provided enough details on the ECB’s plans to stem the euro zone debt crisis.

The ECB agreed to launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying program to lower struggling euro zone countries’ borrowing costs and draw a line under the debt crisis, Draghi said. But much of that news had been priced into the euro after a leak to the press on Wednesday, analysts said.

The euro was last at $1.2581 EUR=, down 0.1 percent on the day and close to the session low of $1.2571. The New York session has been volatile since Draghi began speaking.

