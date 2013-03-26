FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar slightly pares losses vs euro after US data
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
#Market News
March 26, 2013 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

Dollar slightly pares losses vs euro after US data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - The dollar slightly pared losses versus the euro and marginally pared gains against the Japanese yen on Tuesday after U.S. data showed surging demand in February for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods.

However, a gauge of planned business spending slipped after surging the previous month, suggesting factory activity continued to expand at a moderate pace.

The euro last traded at $1.2864, up 0.1 percent on the day. It had been trading at around $1.2868 before the data.

The dollar last traded at 94.28 yen, up 0.1 percent on the day. It had been trading at around 94.32 before the data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

