Dollar slightly pares losses vs euro after US data

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - The dollar slightly pared losses versus the euro and marginally pared gains against the Japanese yen on Tuesday after U.S. data showed surging demand in February for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods.

However, a gauge of planned business spending slipped after surging the previous month, suggesting factory activity continued to expand at a moderate pace.

The euro last traded at $1.2864, up 0.1 percent on the day. It had been trading at around $1.2868 before the data.

The dollar last traded at 94.28 yen, up 0.1 percent on the day. It had been trading at around 94.32 before the data.