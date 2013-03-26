FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar slightly extends losses vs euro after U.S. data
March 26, 2013

Dollar slightly extends losses vs euro after U.S. data

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - The dollar slightly extended losses versus the euro and marginally pared gains against the Japanese yen on Tuesday after an array of U.S. data.

U.S. consumer confidence tumbled in March as Americans turned more pessimistic about economic prospects in the short term, according to a private sector report.

Meanwhile, sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell more than expected in February after hefty gains the previous month, but steady gains in home prices suggested the housing market recovery remains intact.

The euro last traded at $1.2862, up 0.1 percent on the day. It had been trading at around $1.2858 before the data.

The dollar last traded at 94.16 yen, nearly flat on the day. It had been trading at around 94.24 before the data.

