FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro trades flat vs dollar after Cyprus and Italy news
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2013 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

Euro trades flat vs dollar after Cyprus and Italy news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - The euro erased marginal gains versus the U.S. dollar on Tuesday to trade flat after news on Italy and Cyprus news emerged.

An official in Italy’s center-right party said there are still wide differences with the center-left, which if not resolved will mean that Italy will have to go back to the polls.

Also on Tuesday, Cyprus’s finance minister, Michael Sarris, said that an exit from the European single currency was not being contemplated and would be disastrous for the island nation.

Trade was extremely choppy during the North American session, with the single currency swinging from minor losses to flat to minor gains numerous times.

The euro last traded at $1.2848, nearly flat on the day. It was trading at around $1.2858 before the news, according to Reuters data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.