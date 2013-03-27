Euro hits lowest in over four months versus dollar

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - The euro fell to its lowest level against the dollar in over four months on Wednesday, weighed by a weak Italian bond auction and concerns that Cyprus’s recent rescue deal could serve as a template for future bailouts.

The euro fell as low as $1.2756, its lowest since Nov. 21. It last traded at $1.2764, down 0.8 percent on the day.

The euro also extended losses versus the yen and fell more than 1 percent. The euro last traded at 120.34 yen, down 0.9 percent on the day.