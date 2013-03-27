FOREX-Euro plummets to 4-month low vs US dollar as Italy, Cyprus weigh

* Italy’s five year debt costs highest since Oct 2012

* Cyprus capital controls expected to hit foreign transactions

* BoJ likely to start open-ended asset purchases immediately

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - The euro tumbled to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in over four months on Wednesday, weighed down by a weak Italian bond auction and concerns that Cyprus’s recent rescue deal could serve as an archetype for future bailouts in the region.

A stalemate over the formation of a new Italian government also hurt demand at an Italian debt auction.

Meanwhile capital controls likely to be imposed when Cyprus banks re-open on Thursday were restricting foreign transactions.

Cyprus and the EU, European Central Bank and the IMF agreed Monday to restructure its two largest banks forcing shareholders and large depositors at the Bank of Cyprus and Popular Bank of Cyprus to take losses in return for 10 billion euro bailout.

“Cyprus is certainly still weighing on the euro, but the bulk of the move lower today was triggered by the Italian debt auction,” said Greg Anderson, G10 strategist at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup in New York.

“Rising Italian borrowing costs and its political situation are both negatives,” he said. “Investors are not overly short the euro, so there is plenty of scope for the euro to test the lows of the past cycle.”

A bleak outlook for the euro zone economy and a risk of capital flight should continue to weigh on the euro. The euro fell as low $1.2755, its lowest since late November, and down over 3.0 percent for the year.

The euro last traded at $1.2764, down 0.8 percent on the day. Hedge funds were cited as big sellers.

The euro’s drop below support at its 200-day moving average of $1.2881 on Tuesday, left it vulnerable to more losses towards its mid-November low of $1.2661, traders said.

“It is the risk of capital flight out of Cyprus that is worrying,” said Mankash Jain, head of FX and Investment Management at hedge fund Solo Capital. “Investors would want to hold the dollar or German Bunds in such a scenario. We see the euro going only one way--and that is down.”

EU and ECB officials have sought to quash the suggestion that the Cyprus bank restructuring was a template for future bank bailouts in the eurozone.

“After the deal for Cyprus there is concern about what would happen if another country were to ask for financial help,” said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea. “It is difficult to point at positive factors for the euro.”

The spread between the yields on two-year U.S. Treasuries and their German counterparts has widened to its highest since late December in favour of the former. That is likely to support the dollar, traders said.

JAPANESE YEN RECOVERS

The yen recovered as investors preferred the most liquid currencies given the troubles in the euro zone. The euro was down 0.8 percent against the yen at 120.42 yen while the dollar was 0.1 percent lower 94.32 yen.

The yen had earlier fallen against the dollar on the prospect of aggressive monetary easing measures by the Bank of Japan next week after the Nikkei business daily said the central bank will boost bond buying at its meeting on April 3-4.

Sources also told Reuters the BOJ would likely start open-ended asset purchases immediately rather than in 2014, as originally agreed in January, and also buy longer-dated bonds.

But with aggressive easing by the BOJ widely expected, there is a risk that it could fall short and that could see the yen recover some lost ground.