FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro slightly pares losses after Cyprus report
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2013 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

Euro slightly pares losses after Cyprus report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - The euro slightly pared losses versus the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen on Wednesday after a report said Cyprus is to impose a ban on cashing checks and limit the amount of cash that can be taken out of the country.

The announcement is part of a series of measures to avert a run on the country’s crippled banks, a Greek newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Capital controls are to be imposed when Cyprus banks re-open on Thursday and are expected to restrict foreign transactions.

The euro, which earlier hit a more than four-month low of $1.2750, last traded at $1.2772, down 0.7 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the euro last traded at 120.38 yen, down 0.9 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.