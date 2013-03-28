FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar slightly extends losses after U.S. data
#Market News
March 28, 2013 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

Dollar slightly extends losses after U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - The dollar slightly extended losses versus the euro and marginally extended losses versus the Japanese yen on Thursday after U.S. data.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week, but probably not enough to suggest the labor market recovery was taking a step back.

Separate data showed the U.S. economy expanded at a sluggish pace in the fourth quarter although a big gain in business investment and higher exports of services led the government to push up its previous estimate for growth.

The euro last traded at $1.2808, up 0.2 percent on the day. It had been trading at about $1.2804 before the data.

The dollar last traded at 94.24 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day. It had been trading at about 94.28 before the data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
