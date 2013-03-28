FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Euro edges higher but poised to end 1st qtr with a loss
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2013 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

FOREX-Euro edges higher but poised to end 1st qtr with a loss

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Euro rebounds from four-month low vs dollar
    * Cypriot banks open amidst tight capital control measures
    * Italy's funding costs rise as political worries persist
    * Yen slide loses downward momentum before BOJ meeting

    By Julie Haviv
    NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - The euro rebounded from a
recent four-month low against the dollar on Thursday, a trend
that analysts see as tenuous because investors continue to fret
about the ramifications of the Cyprus crisis and political
concerns in Italy. 
    Month- and quarter-end flows had investors covering bets
against the euro as Cyriot banks re-opened for business for the
first time in two weeks under tight controls to prevent a run on
deposits. 
    Although these measures prevented a rush of flows out of
Cypriot banks, some analysts said curbing the free flow of cash
in Cyprus was bad for the bloc. 
    The euro at current prices is poised to end the first
quarter notching a roughly 3 percent loss against the dollar,
its first decline since the second quarter of 2012. 
    The single currency shared by 17 countries has lost about
1.9 percent of its value in March, its second straight monthly
loss.
     The euro hit a four-month low on Wednesday as the deal in
Cyprus, where depositors and private bondholders are left with
huge losses, instead of taxpayers, had investors fearing it
could be used as a blueprint for future bank bailouts for
struggling euro zone countries.
    Capital controls within the European Monetary Union is a
historic and negative event and shifts the fundamental core of
the economic and monetary union, according to Camilla Sutton,
chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. 
    "Leading into the long-weekend we are likely to see some
position squaring, which combined with potential passive equity
related euro buying, could cause temporary support for the
currency," she said. "However, we expect that this will prove
fleeting." 
    U.S. financial markets will be closed on Friday in
observance of the Good Friday holiday.
    The euro last traded up 0.2 percent on the day at $1.2804
, within site of a four-month low of $1.2750 hit on
Wednesday. Traders said month-end demand from investors
rebalancing their bonds and stocks portfolio would offer it some
support, but any bounce towards Wednesday's high of $1.2867
could see fresh selling.
    Concerns about Cyprus, along with ongoing political
uncertainty in Italy, and a weak economic outlook across the
euro zone should keep the euro pinned down, analysts said. 
    "Economic and Monetary Union across the entire euro zone no
longer exists. Even though the country (Cyprus) is very small,
policymaker's willingness to suspend cross-border euro
convertibility is a meaningfully negative signal for the euro
zone," said George Saravelos, FX strategist at Deutsche Bank in
a note.  
    Apart from worries in Cyprus, political confusion in Italy
saw its borrowing costs rise on Wednesday and hurt the euro. 
    Italy's centre-left made a last-ditch appeal to other
parties on Thursday to clear the way for a new government before
its leader, Pier Luigi Bersani, reports back to President
Giorgio Napolitano later in the day. 

    YEN STEADY
    Given the ongoing problems in the euro zone, investors chose
the safety of the more liquid yen. The euro was up 0.1 percent
against the yen at 120.76 yen recovering slightly
from a one month low of 119.71 hit earlier in the day. 
    The yen also gained on talk of repatriation flows by
Japanese investors before the end of the financial year on March
31. That gave the currency a reprieve after it saw a period of
sustained weakening due to expectations - now heavily priced in
- of aggressive monetary easing by the Bank of Japan at new
governor Haruhiko Kuroda's first policy review on April 3-4.
    Some analysts say given high expectations of aggressive
easing from the Bank of Japan, there is a risk of
disappointment. That could give the yen a boost Towards the 95
yen level after the BOJ policy meet.
    The dollar last traded at 94.28 yen yen, down 0.2
percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
    The dollar briefly extended losses after data showed the
number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits
rose more than expected last week. 
    Separate data showed the U.S. economy expanded at a sluggish
pace in the fourth quarter although a big gain in business
investment and higher exports of services led the government to
push up its previous estimate for growth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.