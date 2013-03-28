FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro extends gains versus dollar, hits session high
March 28, 2013 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

Euro extends gains versus dollar, hits session high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains versus the U.S. dollar on Thursday to hit a session high as month-end positioning had investors covering positions made against the currency.

The euro’s rise also coincided with the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index trading above its record closing high.

The euro rose as high as $1.2840 and last traded at $1.2834, up 0.4 percent on the day.

The euro briefly pared gains against the yen to trade flat, but last traded at 120.78 yen, up 0.1 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

