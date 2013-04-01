FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Dollar tumbles vs yen on disappointing U.S. data
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2013 / 8:46 PM / in 5 years

FOREX-Dollar tumbles vs yen on disappointing U.S. data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. ISM softer than expected, weighs on dollar
    * Yen gains broadly but downtrend intact
    * Korean tensions buoy safe-haven yen
    * Thin trade allows yen to firm despite BoJ easing
expectations

    By Julie Haviv
    NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a nearly
four-week low against the yen on Monday as softer-than-expected
U.S. manufacturing data suggested the economy may have run out
of steam at the end of the first quarter, interrupting a recent
run of generally upbeat data.
    The euro, meanwhile, fell to a more than one-month trough
versus the yen as investors favored the safe-haven Japanese
currency following unexpectedly weak Chinese factory activity
and renewed uncertainty in the Korean peninsula.
    Volume was thin, with many markets still closed for Easter
holiday, and the low liquidity led to exaggerated currency
moves.
    U.S. factory activity grew at the slowest rate in three
months in March, according to the Institute for Supply
Management. Its index of national factory activity fell to 51.3
last month from 54.2 in February. A reading above 50 indicates
expansion in the manufacturing sector. 
    China's official Purchasing Managers Index reached 50.9 in
March, below market expectations of a jump to 52 from February's
50.1. 
    "The dollar sold off versus the yen after the disappointing
ISM data, but trade is very thin and investors are likely using
the data as an excuse to lighten dollar positions ahead of this
week's events," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington, D.C.
    Both the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan are to hold
monetary policy meetings later this week.
    With the path of Federal Reserve policy largely hinging on
the state of the U.S. labor market, Friday's U.S. monthly
payrolls data has the potential to sway financial markets.
    "There is a lot of optimism already priced into the dollar
regarding the U.S. economy, and the dollar could be poised for a
sell-off should upcoming data disappoint," Esiner said.
    The greenback has rallied broadly this year as evidence
mounted that the U.S. economy is on a stable path to recovery.
The dollar index has gained about 3.6 percent so far in
2013.
    
 
        
    "There are some clear signs that recent growth momentum in
the manufacturing sector will not be easily built," said Alan
Ruskin, head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York.
"The data will tend to undercut some of the enthusiasm in the
long dollar exposure." 
    Even so, Ruskin said out the U.S. manufacturing report was
not all "gloom and doom," with both the employment and new
orders components posting new highs.
    Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.9 percent to 93.34 yen
 after earlier falling as low as 93.16, the lowest since
March 6. The euro dropped 0.7 percent to 119.94 yen,
the lowest since Feb. 27. 

    KOREAN TENSIONS
    Tensions in the Korean Peninsula also supported the yen,
analysts said. South Korea on Monday said it will strike back
quickly if the North stages any attack on its territory after
North Korea earlier said the region is on the brink of a nuclear
war. 
    Investors earlier brushed off a disappointingly narrow
improvement in Japanese business sentiment over the last quarter
shown by the Bank of Japan's tankan survey, with the focus more
on the central bank's policy review later in the week. 
    The BoJ is widely expected to scale up its bond buying and
to extend the maturities of the bonds it purchases under its new
governor, Haruhiko Kuroda.
    Bets on a radical shift in the BoJ's policy have ramped the
dollar up 20.9 percent against the yen in the last two quarters,
pushing it to a 3-1/2-year high of 96.71 yen last month.
    The euro, meanwhile, was up 0.3 percent against the dollar
at $1.2848, rallying from an earlier low of $1.2770.
Europe's common currency was still down 2.6 percent so far this
year and has slid steadily since February, when it hit a
14-month high of $1.3711.
    Meanwhile, over the weekend, the Cypriot central bank
confirmed that major depositors in Cyprus's biggest bank would
lose around 60 percent of savings over 100,000 euros, well above
the initially touted cut of 30 to 40 percent. 
    The euro has major support around $1.2680, a 61.8 percent
retracement of its July-February rally. But a break there could
open the way for a test of last year's low near $1.20.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.