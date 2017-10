NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - The dollar rebounded from a session low against the Japanese yen on Friday, but remained below a recent four-year peak.

The dollar last traded at 98.64 yen, down 1 percent on the day, but above the session low of 98.47 yen.

The dollar on Thursday hit its highest since April 2009 at 99.94 yen, according to Reuters data.