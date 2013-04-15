FOREX-Yen rises from multi-year lows on growth concern, G20

* Yen rises after U.S. puts Japan on notice, G20 group meets

* Weaker-than-expected Chinese GDP spurs safe-haven demand

* Aussie, kiwi fall 1 percent as gold plunges

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - The yen rose from recent multi-year lows against the dollar and euro on Monday as renewed worries about the global economy spurred traders to sell riskier investments funded by the cheap Japanese currency.

Commodities-linked currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars declined more than 1 percent against the U.S. currency, as gold prices plunged below $1,400 an ounce, dragging commodity prices lower across the board.

China’s economic recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first three months of 2013, data showed on Monday. Disappointing news on manufacturing growth in New York state and on U.S. homebuilder sentiment added to concern the global economy may be losing momentum.

“If there’s any shift in sentiment in the market place, it’s risk aversion and the yen and dollar benefit in more of a risk-averse climate,” said Michael Woolfolk, senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.

The dollar fell 0.2 percent to 98.19 yen, having dropped as low as 97.57 yen on Reuters data in Asian trade. It has retreated from a four-year high of 99.94 yen on Thursday, and hefty resistance is expected at 100 yen.

The euro fell 0.4 percent to 128.48 yen, its lowest in a week and down for a second straight day. Last week, the euro touched 131.11 yen, its strongest since January 2010.

The yen has been a favorite funding currency in carry trades, in which investors borrow cheaply in yen and reinvest the money in currencies and assets with higher returns. When stress in financial markets rises, investors tend to unwind those trades and buy back the Japanese currency.

Investors also refrained from selling the yen ahead of a Group of 20 meeting in Washington. Fears members may discuss yen weakness grew after the United States said it would watch Japan’s policies to ensure Tokyo was not devaluing the yen to gain competitive advantage for its exports.

The G20 meeting begins on Thursday and investors were wary other countries may complain about, or seek to stem, the yen’s rapid decline that accelerated after the BOJ unveiled radical easing steps on April 4.

“The statement on Friday from the U.S. Treasury comes back to the theme of currency wars,” said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank. “There’s the risk of political resistance to a significant fall in the yen.”

The dollar briefly extended its declines against the yen after data showed the pace of growth in manufacturing in New York state slowed more than expected in April while overseas investors were large sellers of long-dated U.S. securities in February.

The Australian dollar fell to a one-week low of $1.0377 as gold tumbled and on worries about the Chinese economy, Australia’s biggest export market. It was last at $1.0396, down 1.1 percent on the day.

The New Zealand dollar lost 1.2 percent to $0.8487, having hit $0.8456, also a one-week low.

Chris Turner, head of currency strategist at ING, said the drop in gold prices was likely to lead to more market volatility and further unwinding of long positions in riskier assets and currencies, which will benefit more liquid currencies like the yen and the dollar.

The euro was down 0.2 percent to $1.3081, off Thursday’s one-month high of $1.3138. The euro zone common currency has seen resilient demand despite signs of renewed tension in the 17-member area following a bailout for Cyprus and on political uncertainty in Italy.

Rabobank’s Foley said the euro was benefiting from a run of lacklustre U.S. data that was limiting demand for the dollar.

“There are a lot of things to worry about in Europe but there’s a lot of good news already priced into the dollar, and the data has been disappointing,” she said.