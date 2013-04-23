FOREX-Euro falls to two-week low; fake tweet moves dollar/yen

* Weak Germany PMI fans ECB rate cut speculation * Slower China manufacturing growth helps yen recover * Australian dollar falls to six-week low vs U.S. dollar * Dollar volatile vs yen on bogus AP tweet NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - The euro dropped to a two-week low against the dollar on Tuesday after weak German data raised concerns about the health of the euro zone economy, reviving speculation that the European Central Bank could cut interest rates. Meanwhile, there was volatility in the yen on after a bogus Associated Press tweet saying there were two explosions at the White House. However, after it was denied and blamed on hackers, traders moved on. "Given the deteriorating fundamentals in the euro zone, the prospect of (an ECB rate cut) has certainly increased," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. "A rate cut would be the quickest and least expensive policy course." A survey showed Germany's private sector shrank for the first time in five months in April, overshadowing improvements in French data. The U.S. manufacturing sector was also far from upbeat and along with soft China factory growth numbers in April, the reports overall fueled concerns about a global slowdown. The data also boosted the yen and drove the commodity-linked Australian dollar to a six-week low against the U.S. dollar. The euro fell as low as $1.2971 and trades say it may break decisively out of the $1.30-to-$1.32 range that has held for the past few weeks. It was last trading 0.5 percent lower on the day at $1.3001. The dollar last traded little changed at 99.24 yen.