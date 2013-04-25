FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar pares losses vs yen after U.S. jobless claims data
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2013 / 12:45 PM / in 4 years

Dollar pares losses vs yen after U.S. jobless claims data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - The dollar pared losses versus the Japanese yen and euro on Thursday after U.S. data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week.

The data offered reassurance that the bottom is not falling out of the labor market despite signs of slower growth.

The dollar last traded at 99.18 yen, down 0.3 percent on the day. It had been trading at about 99.08 yen before the data.

The euro last traded at $1.3078, up 0.5 percent on the day. It had been trading at $1.3088 before the data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.