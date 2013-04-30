FOREX-U.S. dollar slides to two-month low; Fed, ECB eyed

* U.S. growth worries resurface after recent weak data

* Fed begins two-day meeting, expected to keep loose policy

* Euro zone data boosts odds of ECB rate cut

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a two-month low against a basket of currencies on Tuesday after a U.S. Midwest business barometer unexpectedly contracted in April, feeding worries about the economy.

The euro regained strength after falling earlier on disappointing euro zone economic data, which boosted expectations the European Central Bank will lower interest rates at a policy meeting this week.

Business activity in the U.S. Midwest unexpectedly shrank in April to its lowest level since September 2009, according to the ISM-Chicago Business Survey. It followed weaker-than-expected U.S. first-quarter economic growth data released last week.

“People are worrying about the U.S. economy again,” said Ronald Simpson, managing director of global currency analysis at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida.

The euro rose as high as $1.3185, the strongest since April 17, after breaking above resistance around the London session high of $1.3120, according to Reuters data. It was last at $1.3170, up 0.6 percent on the day, with traders citing buying by a German bank.

Gains in the single currency accelerated at around 9:38 a.m. EDT. The Chicago PMI was released to subscribers via conference call about 3 minutes before the public release of the data at 9:45.

On the month, the euro rose 2.7 percent against the dollar, its first monthly gain since January.

The dollar fell 0.3 percent to 97.30 yen, having hit as low as 97.01 yen earlier, the weakest since April 16. In April, the dollar rose 3.5 percent against the yen, the largest monthly gain since January.

The Fed kicks off its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday and investors are watching to see if a sluggish recovery and slowing inflation could not only end talk of tapering its bond-buying but push the central bank into buying more assets.

“We are currently seeing significant dollar weakness... reason for this is mainly speculation on further Fed quantitative easing policy,” said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research at Commerzbank.

“The view that the Fed would scale down QE is coming more and more under question due to poor U.S. data.”

The ECB meets on Thursday, with a narrow majority of economists expecting a 25 basis point cut, according to a Reuters poll.

Inflation in the euro zone hit a three-year low and unemployment rose to a record high, data showed on Tuesday. Adding to worries, German retail sales unexpectedly fell in March while Spain’s economy shrank for the seventh straight quarter in the first three months of the year.

Some analysts said while a rate cut could see the euro initially fall, announcing further easing measures would be interpreted as a positive move by the central bank and this could lend the euro some support.

“If the ECB were to resort to a refinancing rate cut on Thursday and announce non-standard measures to boost credit flow, we could see a bounce in the euro. But anything above $1.32 is a sell,” said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC World Markets.

The dollar index, which measures its value against a basket of six major currencies, earlier hit its lowest since the end of February at 81.598. It was last down 0.5 percent at 81.729 .